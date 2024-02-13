Ooty lake is man-made: Admin to NGT

CHENNAI: The Nilgiris district administration has claimed that the Ooty lake is man-made, constructed exclusively for irrigation, and the structures put up around the waterbody are only temporary.

In a status report filed to the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the district management said the Ooty lake is a man-made lake constructed in the year 1825.

As per the Modified Master Plan of Ooty, activities like waterfront development including boat houses, installation required for the operation of recreational gadgets, open-air theatre, exhibitions, circus fairs, and festivals can be allowed with the prior permission of the government.

The report was submitted as the tribunal was hearing a suo motu case against the construction of a concrete parking lot near the lake.

The report cited under the ‘Save Wetland Campaign’ promotes low-impact eco-tourism in a minimum of 50 wetlands including 14 Ramsar sites.

“The Ooty lake boat house project is one such eco-tourism project, which is permissible under the ‘Save Wetland Campaign’ of the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority,” the report added.

The report stated that the tourism department submitted an application to the district administration for the approval of the Hill Areas Conservation Authority (HACA) for approval. Necessary no-objection certificates were obtained from the public works department, forest department, revenue department, and others.

Explaining that the lake could not be claimed as a wetland as the lake was constructed exclusively for irrigation purposes and later converted into recreational purposes, the district administration submitted that the structures put up around the lake are only temporary in nature.

In a separate report, the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority clarified that the Collector should take measures to stop the construction works on the wetlands such as swamps, marshes, and natural lakes in the Nilgiris district. The land where the parking area is coming from is originally marshy and has 20 wetland floral species, as per World Wildlife Fund analysis.