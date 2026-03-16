Ooty govt doctor sexually assaults med student offering help to clear exam; arrested

The accused, identified as Om Prakash from Chennai, was employed in the hospital's emergency department. Police said he had approached the 22-year-old student, who was reportedly under stress over her upcoming examinations, and offered to help her pass by using his influence with senior authorities.

According to investigators, Om Prakash later asked the student, who hails from a northern Indian state, to meet him at a hotel in Ooty on the pretext of discussing the matter further. During the meeting, he allegedly exploited the student and also recorded the incident on his mobile phone.