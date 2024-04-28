Ooty Flower Show from May 10; to be a 10-day affair this time

CHENNAI: The 126th edition of the famous Ooty Flower Show will be held at the century-old Ooty Government Botanical Garden from May 10 to May 20.

The flower show, an annual event that attracts thousands of visitors from various parts of Tamil Nadu and the country during the summer reason, was initially scheduled to be held from May 17. However, it was later decided to advance it to May 10, said district Collector M Aruna.

Also, added Collector Aruna, the 126th flower show would be held for 10 days. Last year, it was a seven-day affair.

Incidentally, this year the event has come at a time when the whole district, and Ooty in particular, is reeling under severe water scarcity due to the intense heatwave that is sweeping many parts of Tamil Nadu.