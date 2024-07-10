Only way AIADMK can win polls is by reuniting party, says OPS

MADURAI: If AIADMK wants to win in the upcoming elections, the only way to achieve it is to unite the party. In the present scenario, a victory for AIADMK is not possible, ousted leader O Panneerselvam said in Madurai on Tuesday. Differentiating himself from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who recently commented that Panneerselvam has never been loyal to AIADMK, he said won’t talk and act in a dictatorial manner like him. Further responding to a query on Palaniswami, who steadfastly refused to accept Panneerselvam to rejoin AIADMK even if he produces a letter of apology, the latter asked who Palaniswami and wondered how could he make such a statement when a case empowering his position as general secretary is still pending in the High Court.