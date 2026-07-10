Only speeches on corruption, says Madras High Court; seeks records on prosecuting IAS officers

“Everyone holds a mic and talks about corruption, but no one takes action on the ground. Five years have gone by, another election has been held, and still the government has not been able to obtain sanction from the Centre,” observed Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case alleging irregularities worth Rs 98.25 crore in the award of contracts for various works in the Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations when Velumani was the Municipal Administration Minister in the AIADMK regime.