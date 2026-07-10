Only speeches on corruption, says Madras High Court; seeks records on prosecuting IAS officers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday (July 10) sought details of the steps taken by the State to obtain the Centre’s sanction to prosecute two IAS officers in the Rs 98.25-crore alleged tender irregularities case involving senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani.
“Everyone holds a mic and talks about corruption, but no one takes action on the ground. Five years have gone by, another election has been held, and still the government has not been able to obtain sanction from the Centre,” observed Justice N Anand Venkatesh.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case alleging irregularities worth Rs 98.25 crore in the award of contracts for various works in the Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations when Velumani was the Municipal Administration Minister in the AIADMK regime.
Subsequently, Arappor Iyakkam filed a contempt petition against the DVAC for allegedly failing to comply with an earlier court order directing it to file the charge sheet in the case.
During the hearing, the State submitted that a proposal sent to the Union government in November 2025 seeking sanction to prosecute two IAS officers arrayed as accused in the case, KS Kandasamy and K Vijayakarthikeyan, is still pending.
The judge then directed the Special Public Prosecutor to appear with documents detailing the steps taken on the proposal seeking prosecution sanction, and adjourned the matter to July 17.