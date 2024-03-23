Only male staff to be posted in hill booths: EC

COIMBATORE: The Erode District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Friday said only male staff will be engaged in election work in polling booths located in hill villages.

“All arrangements have been made for staff to reach polling booths and stay there a day before elections. Basic requirements like electricity and drinking water facilities will be provided in the booths,” he said.

Sunkara said 23 poll-related complaints were received through the toll-free number 18004250424 and 10 complaints through cVIGIL app. “Action has been taken on all complaints. Of the total Rs 93.23 lakh seized during checks, Rs 22.64 lakh has been returned after the claimants submitted documents to prove their claim,” he said.

The collector advised the public to carry valid documents while carrying money above Rs 50,000 to avoid seizure.