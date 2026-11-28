CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja asserted on Saturday that there was no division or difference in the DMK's stand on delimitation, defending the party's decision to support the BJP-led Union government's proposed Delimitation Bill and insisting that it was aimed at safeguarding Tamil Nadu's share of representation in the Lok Sabha.
He also took aim at the Congress, accusing it of abandoning the alliance, applying double standards on delimitation, and trying to portray the party's position as contradictory. Responding to questions about the BJP's possibility of indulging in gerrymandering, he said the DMK can counter it if such cherry-picking of voters occurs during constituency redrawing.
In a resolution adopted at a meeting of the party's MPs, chaired by DMK president M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party reiterated that Tamil Nadu's share of Lok Sabha seats should not fall below 7.18%.
“The DMK has consistently maintained that the State's representation should not be reduced below 7.18%. The party's position on the delimitation issue is sustainable,” the resolution said.
Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Raja said the party had arrived at its position after detailed deliberations, keeping Tamil Nadu's interests in mind. He cited the Union government's proposal to increase the total strength of the Lok Sabha by 50% as one of the factors behind the decision.
“This is not a fresh decision taken by the DMK. When the party was in power in the State, we insisted on this demand and passed a resolution in the Assembly. There is no division or difference in our stand,” he said.
Raja said the DMK would seek amendments to the Bill, if necessary, adding that the party leadership had given its MPs full authority to move amendments and press other demands with the Union government.
He maintained that the proposed delimitation exercise would not adversely affect Tamil Nadu or the rest of the country.
In its resolution, the DMK recalled that the Congress had sought fair delimitation, rather than a complete halt to the exercise, at the Joint Action Committee meeting held last year. It accused the Congress of abandoning its principles, walking out of the DMK alliance at midnight and extending support to the TVK-led government in return for Cabinet berths.
The resolution also criticised the Congress for allegedly launching a campaign accusing the DMK of adopting a double standard on delimitation. Describing the Congress's attempt to lecture the DMK on policy matters as “comedy”, it asked the party to stop what it termed a betrayal of Tamil Nadu's interests and parliamentary representation.