He also took aim at the Congress, accusing it of abandoning the alliance, applying double standards on delimitation, and trying to portray the party's position as contradictory. Responding to questions about the BJP's possibility of indulging in gerrymandering, he said the DMK can counter it if such cherry-picking of voters occurs during constituency redrawing.

In a resolution adopted at a meeting of the party's MPs, chaired by DMK president M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party reiterated that Tamil Nadu's share of Lok Sabha seats should not fall below 7.18%.

“The DMK has consistently maintained that the State's representation should not be reduced below 7.18%. The party's position on the delimitation issue is sustainable,” the resolution said.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Raja said the party had arrived at its position after detailed deliberations, keeping Tamil Nadu's interests in mind. He cited the Union government's proposal to increase the total strength of the Lok Sabha by 50% as one of the factors behind the decision.