‘Only CM’s family flourishing due to dynasty politics’

COIMBATORE: BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Thursday asserted only the family of Chief Minister MK Stalin has been flourishing due to dynasty politics.



Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Vanathi said Udhayanidhi Stalin was given importance and a Cabinet post, as he is the heir.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken 100 per cent truth on DMK’s dynasty politics. CM MK Stalin has no locus-standi to point fingers at the BJP. Udhayanidhi Stalin acts both in the films and also outside. Voting for DMK is akin to voting for dynasty politics and corruption,” she said.



Her rebuttal comes after Chief Minister Stalin hit back at the Prime Minister for accusing DMK of family politics.



On Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the BJP MLA said the Chief Minister, by raking up imaginary issues, is attempting to incite communal clashes.



“Laws should be equal to all. When different religions have separate laws, then women are the ones who get affected. UCC has become a necessity of the time. The rights of women should never be snatched for selfish political goals,” she said.



Taking pot shots at the Chief Minister for not greeting people on Hindu festivals, Vanathi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi however sees all religions as equal. She also said the HR&CE Department has been raking up unnecessary issues in Chidambaram Natarajar Temple. “The sentiments of people should be respected on the temple issue,” she added.

