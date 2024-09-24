Only 'Amma' regime can ensure safety of women in TN, says ex-AIADMK minister Valarmathi

CHENNAI: AIADMK women's wing secretary and former minister B Valarmathi criticised the DMK government for failing to protect women and children in Tamil Nadu.

She called for the reinstatement of the 'Amma' regime under Edappadi K Palaniswami, emphasising that urgent measures are needed to address the alarming rates of violence against women in the state.

“Our party leader issued statements to show the mirror to the state government on the law and order issue. He also pointed out that ganja and other contraband drugs were the root cause of the crimes against women and children. But the DMK regime had failed to listen to him. Hence, he asked the women's wing to teach this government a lesson,” said Valarmathi while addressing a large gathering of the party's women's wing functionaries who were protesting against the DMK regime in Chennai.

Senior women functionaries, including former minister Gokula Indira, participated in the protest.

Valarmathi listed out crimes against women in the recent past in the state and claimed that every two hours, a girl or woman is being raped or gang raped in the state. “Even a policewoman, on duty, was harassed under this present dispensation. The person involved in the case belonged to the ruling party and escaped legal action,” she said.

'Amma regime' under the leadership of EPS should return to power to restore law and order in the state to guarantee safety for women, besides reviving the pro-women welfare schemes like 'Thalikku Thangam Thittam' (gold for marriage scheme) and free mixers and grinders, the former minister demanded.