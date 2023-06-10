Only 6 pc of desilt works done: Ryots

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers charged that the allotment of Rs 90 crore for desilt works is very meagre and with this fund only 6 per cent of the works could be undertaken. So, they demanded the state to increase the allocation.

Speaking to reporters, PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association said, the farmers appreciate the Chief Minister for his personal visit to the desilt programme and ordered to commence the works well in advance in the month of April. However, the fund of Rs 90 crore for the desilt works in the entire Delta region is inadequate.

“The NABARD allots Rs 8 crore for laying one km road, but an allotment of Rs 8 crore has been made for the entire Tiruvarur district desilt works. With this fund, only 6 per cent of works could be completed,” Pandian said.

He charged that several rivers like Bhamani, Koraiyaru and Saluvanaru have not been desilted and it would certainly affect the irrigation in the region. He also charged that the officials have neglected Koraiyaru and Bhamani river, the major source of irrigation in Tiruvarur district.

Pandian pointed out that the Saluvanaru, a branch river of the Cauvery, irrigates the tail end region in the Delta. “Unless these rivers are not properly desilted, the tail-end region farmers would face water scarcity even for drinking purposes and so the government should attend to it on war footing,” Pandian appealed.