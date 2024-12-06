Only 57.6 per cent road construction cost recovered in Paranur toll since 2005

CHENNAI: A new RTI report on the Paranur toll has revealed a shocking detail that barely half the capital construction cost for road laying has been recovered so far in nearly 20 years, as per a Thanthi TV report.

The cost to lay the roads were Rs 1036.91 crores and since the toll was set up in 2005, the toll charges collected amounts to only Rs 596.80 until April 2024.

The RTI report said that in a span of 19 years and five months, the toll gate has collected only 57.6 per cent of the capital construction cost. The remaining amount of Rs 440.11 crores is yet to be recovered.