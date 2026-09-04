Only 1,500 cusecs reaches reaches Upper Anicut and released to Grand Anicut as received

Due to the shortage of storage of water in Mettur, the release of water for delta irrigation was delayed resulting in kuruvai failure. However, the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on September 1, released water from Mettur when it stood at 92 feet. As the inflow was 8,456 cusecs, 7000 cusecs of water was released which reached Mayanur barrage in Karur on Thursday.

Sources said that the flow was very low and Mayanur could get only 2,737 cusecs initially and later it reached 4,081 cusecs. Subsequently, 2,050 cusecs of water was released from Mayanur to Upper Anicut.

On Friday at around 6 am, the water released from Mayanur reached the upper anicut. Despite there was 777 cusecs of water already which was utilised for drinking purpose, the upper anicut could receive only 1,500 cusecs out of the 2,050 cusecs from Mayanur.