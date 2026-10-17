Online ticketing for Kodaikanal tourist spots introduced

Under the initiative, visitors can pay entry fees in advance through the official website, https://kodaikanalwildlifesanctuary.com/, and access eco-tourism destinations by presenting a digital or printed receipt.

Kodaikanal, a popular hill station in Dindigul district, witnesses a heavy influx of tourists from across the country during holidays.

Popular tourist destinations under the Forest Department's control-Pillar Rocks, Guna Caves, Pine Forest and Moir Point-often witness traffic congestion on approach roads due to delays in ticketing, officials said.

Earlier, entry fees were collected separately at each tourist spot. The introduction of a centralised manual ticketing system later led to congestion on arterial roads. Authorities subsequently introduced on-site QR code payments, but erratic cellular connectivity in the hilly terrain resulted in long queues and delays for motorists.

Installing QR code kiosks at more than 10 locations also failed to ease congestion during peak hours, officials said.

The District Collector, the Superintendent of Police and the District Forest Officer subsequently worked together to devise the advanced online ticketing system, official sources said.

Forest officials have urged tourists to book their tickets through the official website before arriving in Kodaikanal to avoid delays at entry points and ensure smoother access to the tourist destinations.