Online rummy: PMK wants TN to go to Supreme Court

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the online rummy companies have already commenced their operations in the state following Madras High Court order, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to appeal in front of the Supreme Court immediately to safeguard people.

In a statement, Anbumani noted that the Court has set aside a ban imposed by the government against online rummy. "Within 24 hours after the order, the companies have started attracting people with offers. It is concerning that the government has not yet acted upon. PMK has been urging the government to ban online gambling as more than 100 persons committed suicide. Based on this, the ban was imposed, " he said.

Anbumani added that a company named 'Rummy Circle' has sent SMS to mobile phones saying that people can win Rs. 1 Crore and 1kg of gold apart from providing Rs. 10,000 welcome bonus. Another company also announced a Rs. 10,000 bonus.

"Persuaded by those offers, youngsters get addicted to gambling and lose several lakh rupees. Due to this, families become poor and some commit suicide. This has happened in the past. It should not be repeated. The government should have the responsibility of saving people. It should have already commenced the process for an appeal. At least an announcement of an appeal should have been made, " he opined.

But state law minister Raghupathi has said that the government will prefer an appeal if necessary. There is no clarity on the government's stand, Anbumani said.

"Law banning online gaming was passed after several hurdles including a delayed accord from the Governor. As the online rummy has been removed from the Act, it has become useless. The government should file an appeal and get a stay against the High Court order, " he urged.