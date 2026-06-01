Online rummy: End of a gamble after prolonged play

This success, won by the efforts of the Tamil Nadu government, has also helped entire South India as the 4 states had a similar problem — their respective legislation were struck down on a thin framework.

For Tamil Nadu, winning such a battle and fighting for the rights of the State’s legislative power was a challenge, and it also established their might over the gambling corporate entities. It will not be out of place to refer to the earlier developments before one looks into the present issue of online rummy.

When playing cards were free with betting and done in an organised social club, one did not think much about the evil side. But when an organised racket permeated into the rural areas sucked gullible farmers into losing their earnings, savings and in many cases, even their inheritance, and subsequently, their lives by suicide, it was taken seriously as a social issue.