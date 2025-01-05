Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Jan 2025 10:28 PM IST
    Online registration for Jallikattu begins in Madurai
    Bulls and tamers in action at the Tirumanur jallikattu event 

    MADURAI: With just a few days away for the jallikattu event to be organised in the Madurai district, online registration is set to commence at 5 pm on Monday (January 6) and continue until 5 pm on Tuesday (January 7).

    The Jallikattu participants can register through the website https://madurai.nic.in.

    Firstly, jallikattu is scheduled to be held at Avaniyapuram on January 14, followed by Palamedu on January 15 and Alanganallur on January 16.

    The events would be organised as per guidelines issued by the State government and only those who meet the eligibility criteria could get their participation tokens downloaded, a statement said.

    MaduraiOnline RegistrationJallikattuPongal 2025
    DTNEXT Bureau

