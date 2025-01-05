Online registration for Jallikattu begins in Madurai

MADURAI: With just a few days away for the jallikattu event to be organised in the Madurai district, online registration is set to commence at 5 pm on Monday (January 6) and continue until 5 pm on Tuesday (January 7).

The Jallikattu participants can register through the website https://madurai.nic.in.

Firstly, jallikattu is scheduled to be held at Avaniyapuram on January 14, followed by Palamedu on January 15 and Alanganallur on January 16.

The events would be organised as per guidelines issued by the State government and only those who meet the eligibility criteria could get their participation tokens downloaded, a statement said.