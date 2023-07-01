Online NOC for planning permissions implemented in DTCP

CHENNAI: As a part of ensuring ease of doing business and making planning permission procedure simple, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has integrated its Single Window Portal to 11 departments from which getting no-objection certificates is mandated.

According to a DTCP circular dated June 30, online processing for planning permission files in the Single Window Portal system was made live on June 24, 2022, for layout and plan permission and reclassification of the land use module on September 1, 2022.

The circular added that the integration of the Single Window Portal with NOC issuing departments was made live on July 1 (Saturday). Applicants applying for NOC from the departments for obtaining planning permission should apply for NOC only through the Single Window Portal.

The integrated department is the Forest Department, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (ELCOT), Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB), Geology and Mines, District Collectorates, Public Works Department (PWD), Water Resources Department (WRD), Fire and Rescue Services, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO), State Highways and Southern Railway.

The circular directed the district officers to ensure that all applicants apply only through Single Window Portal and that NOCs obtained throughonline are processed more swiftly than before. The district officers' performance will be monitored online by the DTCP head office.

A few days ago, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) integrated 10 NOC issuing departments such as metro rail, PWD, ELCOT, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, highways, geology and mines, forests, water resources department, and Southern Railway.

As per norms, NOCs from concerned departments are mandated for building projects and layout projects. Despite the application to planning authorities (CMDA and DTCP) can be applied online earlier, promoters should apply manually to get NOCs.

However, builders highlighted that there is no time period fixed for departments to issue NOCs and urged the government to fix time limits.