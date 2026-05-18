Online narrative beat us, not ground-level politics: DMK president Stalin

Addressing a gathering at a function hosted by the family of a party functionary in Thanjavur, Stalin said the people were well aware of the development initiatives and welfare measures implemented by the DMK government over the past five years.

“I conveyed my wishes to the new government and urged them to continue the welfare schemes introduced by us. Since those schemes are continuing, we can say that the present government is also a Dravidian model government,” he said.

Reflecting on the Assembly election defeat, Stalin said the DMK had worked extensively during the campaign by reaching out to the public and explaining the government's achievements, yet still failed to return to power.

“It is time for us to introspect,” he said, adding that the DMK, despite facing several setbacks in its history, had always bounced back “like a phoenix”.

Stalin also claimed that social media played a major role in the election outcome. He alleged that a party which “did not engage in groundwork, meet people regularly, or even appoint booth and counting agents” managed to secure victory because of its influence on social media and the use of children as grassroots campaigners to influence parents and grandparents, indirectly hitting out at the TVK.