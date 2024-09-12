Online game addiction a mental disorder: TN Chief Secretary

CHENNAI: Online game addiction is a mental disorder that has emerged as a major threat to the youth in Tamil Nadu and should be treated, said Chief Secretary N Muruganandam on Wednesday.

Delivering an inaugural address after launching a video at the "Online Gaming Addiction and Its Negative Impact on Students" awareness campaign in the city, Muruganandam said, "The craze and addiction to online gaming is rampant. It has been growing rapidly in the last five years, especially among students.

"Internet Gaming Disorder/Pathological Gaming Disorder is a mental disorder. We need to treat it properly, " Muruganandam said, adding that a thesis released by 2023 said the disorder has created addiction among five per cent of school and college students.

The disorder has changed students’ nature by creating an environment where they live in the shadow world, he said.

Pointing out the government's efforts to implement the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, he said, "Teachers and parents should be informed about the addictive nature of online gaming. They must monitor the activities of their kids to keep them away from online gaming addiction."

Hinting at the possibility of banning online games in the State once again, Muruganandam said, "Countries like Japan and China have banned online gaming. The government is very concerned about the welfare of youth and students."