Online EB services across Tamil Nadu suspended till 6 pm on June 7

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has announced a temporary suspension of online electricity bill payment and related digital services across the State as part of its ongoing server modernisation and infrastructure upgrade programme.
According to a statement, the utility is undertaking phased modernisation and enhancement of its computer data servers to provide faster and more efficient services to electricity consumers.
As part of the exercise, online bill payment services and other related digital facilities for low-tension (LT) consumers will remain unavailable from till 6 pm on June 7 (Sunday). TNPDCL has advised consumers to plan their online payment transactions and related service requests either before the scheduled shutdown or after the restoration of services.
The corporation expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to consumers due to the temporary disruption.