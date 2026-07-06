Tamil Nadu

Online booking for Palani Temple ropeway begins today, check the details here

Online booking for Palani Temple ropeway begins today, check the details here
Palani Temple ropeway
Image of ropeway facility used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: Devotees visiting the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani can now book ropeway rides online, with the facility coming into effect from Saturday (July 6), according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The temple administration has also launched, on a trial basis, an online reservation system for devotees wishing to participate in the temple's six-time daily pujas.

How can devotees book the ropeway?

Devotees can make reservations through the temple's official website by selecting their preferred time slot and paying Rs 100 for a one-way ropeway ride from the foothills to the hill temple.

As per the arrangement, 50 devotees with online bookings will be allowed to travel between 8 am and 12 pm, while another 50 will be accommodated between 5 pm and 7 pm each day.

What other facilities have been introduced?

The temple has also introduced a trial online booking facility for attending the six-time daily pujas, with only five tickets being made available for each puja.

Temple officials said an online room booking facility for temple accommodation will also be introduced soon.

Palani
Ropeway
Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple
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