Online booking for Palani Temple ropeway begins today, check the details here

How can devotees book the ropeway?

Devotees can make reservations through the temple's official website by selecting their preferred time slot and paying Rs 100 for a one-way ropeway ride from the foothills to the hill temple.

As per the arrangement, 50 devotees with online bookings will be allowed to travel between 8 am and 12 pm, while another 50 will be accommodated between 5 pm and 7 pm each day.