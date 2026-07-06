Online booking for Palani Temple ropeway begins today, check the details here

CHENNAI: Devotees visiting the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani can now book ropeway rides online, with the facility coming into effect from Saturday (July 6), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The temple administration has also launched, on a trial basis, an online reservation system for devotees wishing to participate in the temple's six-time daily pujas.
Devotees can make reservations through the temple's official website by selecting their preferred time slot and paying Rs 100 for a one-way ropeway ride from the foothills to the hill temple.
As per the arrangement, 50 devotees with online bookings will be allowed to travel between 8 am and 12 pm, while another 50 will be accommodated between 5 pm and 7 pm each day.
The temple has also introduced a trial online booking facility for attending the six-time daily pujas, with only five tickets being made available for each puja.
Temple officials said an online room booking facility for temple accommodation will also be introduced soon.