Online applications for AYUSH programmes open till July 31

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy has invited online applications for admission to AYUSH-UG courses for the 2026-27 academic year.
The application process will begin on July 13 and continue until 5 pm on July 31 through www.tnayushselection.org.
Admissions are open for BSMS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and BNYS programmes. Admissions will be based on NEET 2026 scores. Applicants must enter their NEET 2026 hall ticket number while submitting the online application.
Once the NEET results are declared, the Selection Committee will obtain the scores directly from NTA. Eligible students from government schools will be admitted through 7.5 per cent reservation.
Applicants must submit their NEET hall tickets while applying for courses, except the BNYS programme. The directorate will directly procure result details of the candidates from the NTA
Admission to the BNYS programme, however, will be based on Class 12 marks, and NEET is not required.
The candidates applying under special categories, including Persons with Disabilities, wards of ex-servicemen and sports persons, must submit the online application, download the filled-in application form, attach self-attested copies of the required certificates and submit them either in person or by post to the Secretary, Selection Committee, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Arignar Anna Government Indian Medicine Hospital Campus, Arumbakkam, before 5 pm on July 31.
Candidates applying for the courses under all the categories need to furnish all the details during the online application process.