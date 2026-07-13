Online applications for AYUSH programmes open till July 31

The application process will begin on July 13 and continue until 5 pm on July 31 through www.tnayushselection.org.



Admissions are open for BSMS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and BNYS programmes. Admissions will be based on NEET 2026 scores. Applicants must enter their NEET 2026 hall ticket number while submitting the online application.



Once the NEET results are declared, the Selection Committee will obtain the scores directly from NTA. Eligible students from government schools will be admitted through 7.5 per cent reservation.