Ongoing ‘heat wave’ threatens to fry TN with a harsh summer

CHENNAI: With several districts of Tamil Nadu recording an increase in temperature levels in the last few days, the maximum temperature is likely to surge by two to three degrees Celsius. This means the summer is going to be scorcher during the month of March. The meteorological department said that there might be a sudden spike in the mercury level in the coastal and interior districts of TN.

"In February, a few weather stations in interior districts of Tamil Nadu such as Karur, Erode and Salem reported 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Similarly, as the summer season commenced in Tamil Nadu the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to record slightly above normal over north coastal districts, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Due to light to moderate easterlies/northeasterlies prevail in the lower tropospheric levels, the maximum temperature in north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram is likely to experience two to three degrees above normal temperature for the next few days.

Also, some places in the interior are expected to record one to two degrees Celsius more than normal in the state towards the end of the month. The department stated that there is no alarming rise in the temperature level predicted for the next few days. On the other hand, a few places in Tamil Nadu are likely to witness haze / mist during the early morning hours till March 10 under the influence of change in the wind flow pattern.

“A few places in west Tamil Nadu might record 38 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius in the next few days. Chennai district may see a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius further increasing from next week,” said K Srikanth, an independent weather blogger.