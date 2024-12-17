One-year industrial training for diploma students in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Students doing diploma courses will now have an option to pursue one full-year industrial training in their third year. This training will focus on practical skills required for the industry and enhance their employability.

“Students will undergo two years of academic study in the first and second years, as per the curriculum, and one year of industrial training in the third year. A skill knowledge provider from the industry and also a training provider have signed the MoU with the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE),” said a senior official from the Higher Education Department.

During the training period, the industrial training partner will collaborate with the institution to provide skill training and industry exposure to students. Students can avail this one-year industrial training only after getting approval from the Commissioner of Technical Education and Chairman Board of Examinations. “During the training programme, students have to maintain a minimum 80% of attendance for assessment by the industry,” the official added. “Industrial partners will design and deliver training programmes that align with industry needs and academic requirements. They also provide mentorship and guidance to students before training begins, and during their training period.”

The industrial partner would also share current trends and practices to keep it curriculum-relevant and ensure a safe training environment and adherence to industry regulations and standards. “The college head would oversee the day-to-day operations of the institution, ensuring that the industrial training programme is integrated into the academic schedule and all logistical aspects are managed efficiently,” he stated.

Detailed rubrics, which have been released for students, will provide a comprehensive framework for assessing their performances during the programme. “It will ensure the evaluation of all critical aspects of the training experience, allowing for a fair and thorough assessment of each student’s achievements and areas for improvement,” he pointed out.

“After the programme, the industrial partner will provide career guidance and counselling to students based on their training experiences, and assist them in leveraging these experiences for job applications or further academic pursuits.”