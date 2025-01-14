Begin typing your search...

    The coach composition includes 7 AC three-tier coaches, 6 sleeper class coaches, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), & 1 luggage cum brake van.

    14 Jan 2025 2:09 PM IST
    One-way Tuticorin to Tambaram superfast special train announced on Jan 19, 2025
    Train

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a one-way superfast special train between Tuticorin - Tambaram to accommodate the crowds of passengers who will be returning to the city after the Pongal long holiday.

    Train No 06168 Tuticorin Tambaram One-Way Superfast Special will leave Tuticorin at 4.25 pm on January 19, 2025 (Sunday), and reach Tambaram at 03.45 am, the next day (1 Service).

    The coach composition includes 7 AC three-tier coaches, 6 sleeper class coaches, 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly), & 1 luggage cum brake van.

    Advance reservations for the festival special train will open at 8 am tomorrow (January 15), a release added.

    The train route and arrival/departure timings at each stop

