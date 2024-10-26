One-way special train to be operated from Kharagpur to Villupuram; check details

CHENNAI: South Eastern Railway has announced a one-way special train from Kharagpur (West Bengal) to Villupuram, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 08863 Kharagpur –Villupuram one way special will leave Kharagpur at 1.40 pm on October 26 and reach Villupuram at 7 pm on October 27 (one service).

Coach composition will be of one AC two-tier coach, one AC three-tier coach, nine sleeper class coaches, five general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van.

The train will have stoppages at Perambur, Arakkonam and Katpadi, added the statement.