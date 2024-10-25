One way special train to be operated from Chennai Central to Santragachi; check details

CHENNAI: One way special train would be operated between MGR Chennai Central and Santragachi (West Bengal) to clear extra rush of passengers for Deepavali, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 02808 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi one way AC superfast special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.10 am on Saturday and reach Santragachi at 11.05 am, the next day.

Coach composition will be of one AC first class coach, three AC two tier coaches, 12 AC three tier coaches & two luggage cum brake vans.

Advance reservation for the special train will open shortly, added the note.