One way special train to be operated from Chennai Central-Tirunelveli; check details

CHENNAI: One way special fare special train will be operated from Dr MGR Chennai Central-Tirunelveli to clear extra rush of Passengers, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06083 Dr MGR Chennai Central- Tirunelveli one way special fare special will leave MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 pm on Friday and reach Tirunelveli at 11.20 am the next day (1 Service).

The train will reach Tambaram at 12.33/12.35 am, Tiruchirappalli at 05.45/05.55 am and Madurai at 08.20/08.25 am.

The coach composition will be of 16 sleeper class coaches and two second class cum luggage and brake van.

Advance reservation for the special train will be open shortly, added the statement.