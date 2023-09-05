Begin typing your search...
One-way special train from Kochuveli to Tambaram to avoid rush
Train no 06048 Kochuveli – Tambaram One-way Special Fare Special will leave Kochuveli at 17.00 hrs on 10thSeptember, 2023
CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the operation of a one-way special fare special train from Kochuveli to Tambaram to clear weekend rush. Train no 06048 Kochuveli – Tambaram One-way Special Fare Special will leave Kochuveli at 17.00 hrs on 10thSeptember, 2023 and reach Tambaram at 12.00 hrs the next day (1 Service).
Advance reservation for the special train comprising an AC tier-II, seven AC tier-III, nine sleeper class, two general second class and class coaches each is open, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.
