One-way special train from Kochuveli to Tambaram to avoid rush

Train no 06048 Kochuveli – Tambaram One-way Special Fare Special will leave Kochuveli at 17.00 hrs o­n 10thSeptember, 2023

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Sep 2023 9:53 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified the operation of a one-way special fare special train from Kochuveli to Tambaram to clear weekend rush. Train no 06048 Kochuveli – Tambaram One-way Special Fare Special will leave Kochuveli at 17.00 hrs o­n 10thSeptember, 2023 and reach Tambaram at 12.00 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the special train comprising an AC tier-II, seven AC tier-III, nine sleeper class, two general second class and class coaches each is open, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

