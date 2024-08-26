One way special from Madurai to Tambaram on Aug 27

CHENNAI: A one-way special train would be operated between Madurai and Tambaram to clear heavy rush of passengers.

Train No. 06184 Madurai – Tambaram Superfast One-Way Special will leave Madurai at 20.50 hrs on September 27 (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 06.30 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the train comprising an AC Two Tier coach, three AC Tier-III coaches, six Sleeper Class coaches, and seven General Second Class coaches, is open, a release from the Southern Railway (SR) said.