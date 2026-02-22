One-stop portal for government staff asset buying

CHENNAI: The State government has simplified procedures for the acquisition and disposal of vehicles by government servants for their personal usage by rolling out a fully digital intimation system through the Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS) portal, also called Kalanjiyam.
In an order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, the government said the existing paper-based reporting mechanism would be replaced with a digital process.
Government servants are required to disclose transactions involving the purchase or disposal of vehicles if the value exceeds three months of total emoluments. Such intimations must be submitted within one month of the transaction through the IFHRMS portal in the prescribed format, along with a self-declaration. No prior permission will be required.
The government clarified that loans obtained from banks, public financial institutions or registered non-banking financial companies exclusively for the purchase of vehicles will not require prior sanction.
All vehicle-related transactions will be automatically synchronised with the employee’s digital service record maintained in IFHRMS.
Employees will have to affirm that the purchase was funded by personal savings or institutional loans and declare that there are no dealings with the seller. Any suppression or misstatement of facts will invite disciplinary action under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.