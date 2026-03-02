One soul drives multilingual Bharat, says Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday released 13 publications celebrating Tamil heritage, literature, architecture and civilisational thought, brought out by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in New Delhi.
The publications cover themes ranging from the spiritual significance of Rameswaram and the philosophy of Sri Ramanuja to the Nadukal tradition, the ancient trade centre of Arikamedu, and Bhakti literature of the Nayanmars and Alwars. Architectural landmarks, including the Meenakshi Amman Temple and the Brihadeesvara Temple, also feature in the series.
Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said, “Bharat is a land of many languages, but its soul is one,” asserting that India has remained culturally united through a shared Dharma despite its linguistic and religious diversity. He said the idea reflects the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.
He also released a book on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in Tamil, English and Hindi, recalling that “Vande Mataram” carries “the fragrance of our soil and the spirit of our motherland.”
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting Tamil globally, Radhakrishnan cited the establishment of a Tiruvalluvar Chair in Malaysia and the Kashi Tamil Sangamam as symbols of national integration.
Urging youth to cultivate reading habits, he advised them to dedicate at least an hour a day to books, saying that in a rapidly evolving technological world, young people need “strong roots along with wings.”
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan were present at the event.