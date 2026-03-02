One soul drives multilingual Bharat, says Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan

He also released a book on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in Tamil, English and Hindi, recalling that “Vande Mataram” carries “the fragrance of our soil and the spirit of our motherland.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting Tamil globally, Radhakrishnan cited the establishment of a Tiruvalluvar Chair in Malaysia and the Kashi Tamil Sangamam as symbols of national integration.

Urging youth to cultivate reading habits, he advised them to dedicate at least an hour a day to books, saying that in a rapidly evolving technological world, young people need “strong roots along with wings.”

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan were present at the event.