One nation, one poll’ vital: Annamalai

MADURAI: The ‘One nation, one election’, idea favored by the BJP-led government at Centre, is imperative and it will surely come into effect, BJP state president K Annamalai said on Wednesday.

After offering prayers in the Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur, Virudhunagar district, Annamalai recalled that former CM and DMK president M Karunanidhi in 1971 supported the ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept and he also wrote in favor of the concept in his book ‘Nenjukku Neethi.’ Citing these, he said it showed CM MK Stalin and son of Karunanidhi, did not read the book.

While Udhayanidhi, was stubborn that he won’t take back his words on abolishing ‘Sanatana Dharma’, Annamalai said it’s too good from his side to bring about a change.

If they (DMK government) wanted to cut the root of ‘Sanatana,’ he questioned whether they would change the Gopuram of Srivilliputhur Andal temple, the emblem of TN. Without having any idea about Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanithi talks whatever he likes.

He then challenged the DMK to let them take forward the abolition of it as a propaganda campaign and simultaneously let the BJP campaign in favour of Sanatana Dharma for votes. If the election is nearing, both the father and the son will carry ‘vel’ in their hands, he said sarcastically.