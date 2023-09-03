'One Nation, One Election' push by BJP is a conspiracy: Stalin

CHENNAI: Launching a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday that the Union government's idea to introduce 'One Nation One Election' is simply a conspiracy and this is not democracy but a dictatorship that our country is facing today.

"PM Narendra Modi is trying to become by hatching a conspiracy of 'One Nation, One Election'. When the AIADMK was the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, they opposed 'One Nation, One Election', but they are supporting it now. AIADMK is a scapegoat of 'One Nation, One Election', but they are supporting it without realising this," Stalin said while addressing a marriage ceremony here.

"Everyone should realise the situation that our country is facing today. Just as you all gave a great victory to the DMK and its alliance to save Tamil Nadu in the last assembly elections, similarly, there is a need to save India now. I have said many times that it does not matter who should become the Prime Minister or who will come to power. What matters is who should not come to power, and that is our ambition. If the State government is overthrown in the Assembly, will you (BJP) wait until the next parliamentary elections without announcing the election for the Assembly? I don't need to fall at anyone's feet to get power. As Tamil Nadu was saved in the assembly election, India should be saved in upcoming parliamentary elections," he added.

The Union BJP Government's push for 'One Nation - One Election' is a blatant attempt to undermine our federal structure. It's a move towards centralised power that goes against the essence of #INDIA, a union of states. This abrupt announcement and the subsequent high-level… pic.twitter.com/gAB80TVv16 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 3, 2023

Speaking about the 'INDIA alliance', the DMK supremo said that the BJP is scared of the INDIA alliance.



"The Centre has put the president as head of the team. Even though he is a former president, he should stay away from politics. A team has been formed in a way that follows the BJP’s voice. It is a dictatorship. Three meetings are over for the INDIA alliance. In our last meeting in Mumbai, we formed various teams. The BJP is fearful of seeing such things. Now they are calling for a Parliament session. The government is trying to conduct an early election as they are now sacred to opposition unity," added Stalin.