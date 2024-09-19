One Nation, One Election a plan to pave way for fascism, says TN Congress

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress party condemned the BJP-led NDA regime at the Centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu on all fronts and trampling on the federal structure of the country by trying to introduce ‘one nation, one election.’

In a resolution adopted at the meeting of the party's state executive committee on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) condemned the Union government for introducing 'one nation, one election policy. The meeting was chaired by the Congress state unit president K Selvaperunthagai

The TNCC executive committee said that the promise of the BJP to pass it in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament without a 2/3rd majority was a mere diversionary tactic. The meeting also condemned the Modi regime for trying to impose an impractical proposal which would facilitate fascism.

Meanwhile, it was resolved at the meeting to press for a caste census across the nation. It must be conducted along with the decennial population census immediately and education must be moved to the State list in the Constitution, the committee resolved.

The TNCC also accused the NDA of usurping the rights of the states in the last ten years and said the budgetary allocation for BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh was 18% in the 2024-25 budget, but it was only four, three, two and one per cent for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala.

Accusing the BJP regime of being vengeful towards the southern states, the TNCC executive committee pointed out that Uttar Pradesh received Rs 2.73 for every rupee it contributed as tax, but Tamil Nadu only received 29 paise. Remarking that the BJP-led NDA was undermining federalism by insisting that Tamil Nadu must subscribe to NEP to avail funds from the union government for Samara Sikhsha Abhiyan, the TN resolution referred to the non-allocation of funds for Chennai Metro Rail project and paltry allocation for railway projects in the state, and said that the Modi regime was neglecting Tamil Nadu on all fronts.