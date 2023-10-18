One more held in Namakkal baby sale racket

COIMBATORE: A woman, who was part of the baby-selling racket busted in Namakkal was arrested by police on Tuesday.

The accused, Balamani from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal was arrested by Tiruchengodu Town police after inquiries revealed her involvement in selling babies.

Police busted the baby selling racket with the arrest of A Anuradha, a doctor at the government hospital in Tiruchengodu and tout T Logambal on Sunday. They were booked under Sections 120 (b) and 370 (4) of IPC and under Sections 81 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The issue came to light after Logambal at the behest of Anuradha approached a couple to sell their new born baby for Rs two lakhs. As the couple, Dinesh and Nagajothi from Suriyampalayam already have two daughters, the tout persuaded them to sell their third baby girl born on 12 October.

Based on a tip off by Dinesh, the police cracked down on the case and arrested the doctor and tout. Police investigations revealed that they have sold seven babies so far and also organised illegal organ donations.

Upon further investigations, police arrested Balamani and inquiries are on to crack down on their entire network. Special teams have fanned out to neighbouring districts in search of others involved in the case.