One more held for Jananayagan leak, arrest count now 19

According to the police, they traced the suspect, a resident of Thiruverkadu, after a detailed investigation involving digital forensics, technical surveillance and intelligence-based operations.



Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing initially arrested six people in connection with the online leak of CM Vijay-starrer Jananayagan and registered a case under several legal provisions after pirated copies of the movie were circulated on digital platforms after a complaint from the production house in April.



Subsequently, a freelance assistant editor for another movie, who gained unauthorised access to Jananayagan clips from the editing studio and stole them, was arrested. "The stolen data was then rendered into a movie and shared with the co-accused, leading to the circulation and wider dissemination of the pirated copies online, an official release had stated.