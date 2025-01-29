One more headquarters hospital each in 25 districts: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI:“Tamil Nadu to get additional 25 district government headquarters hospitals soon, and it is expected to be completed within three months,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday during inspection at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said, “At present, 19 district government headquarters hospitals are functional across the State. After the CM took charge, steps were taken to construct 25 more hospitals, which are set to become operational soon. A total of Rs 1,018 crore has been allocated, and construction activities are underway.”

In the next three months, all construction work would be completed, and the facilities would be inaugurated. “Measures will be taken to ensure that treatment is provided at the district government headquarters hospitals in case of any accidents,” he added.

Additionally, Dharapuram GH is being upgraded for Rs 20 crore. Meanwhile, more than 3.20 lakh accident victims have been saved with Rs 283 crore spent on treatments under Innuyir Kaappom-Nammai Kaakkum in the last 3.5 years.

“In TN, 500 accident-prone locations were identified, and treatment was initially made available in 702 government and private hospitals near these spots. The State government covered up to Rs 1 lakh per patient. Last month, under the CM’s guidance, this was increased to Rs 2 lakh,” added the minister.

Talking about the disease outbreak in Maharashtra, Subramanian pointed out that it was common for infectious diseases to spread during monsoon seasons. “Necessary measures are being taken to protect people from its impact. The outbreak in Maharashtra is unlikely to spread to Tamil Nadu as we’re taking appropriate measures to tackle outbreaks,” he stated.