One more dengue death in Tamil Nadu, state toll reaches five

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's dengue death toll reaches five after the capital city reported a patient succumbed on Thursday. In total, the state recorded 377 new dengue cases in the last three days, raising the tally to 12,120.

Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, on Thursday, said that reluctance to seek medical care after being diagnosed with dengue is leading to deaths due to the infection. He emphasized that proper and timely treatment can reduce deaths due to dengue.

"Many people do not seek the hospital even after being aware they are affected by dengue. This leads to a delay in the treatment, and patients end up with complications or succumb to dengue. We urge the public to seek timely medical support to reduce mortality risk. All the cases of dengue at the government and private hospitals are being monitored, " the Minister said.

The health minister added that the State Health Department is coordinating with 11 other government departments to ensure that the spread of dengue cases and the breeding of mosquitoes can be controlled.

