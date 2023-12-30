One more COVID-19 death in TN

CHENNAI: After one death due to COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu after five months on Thursday, another death was reported on Friday.



The COVID-19 death toll has reached to 38,083.

The death of a 36-year-old male from Thiruvallur with several comorbid conditions was reported on December 26. The patient had a history of uncontrolled Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and was admitted to Saveetha Medical College Hospital on 22 December, 2023 with complaints of fever, nausea, breathing difficulty for 7 days.

Inspite of the treatment, patient succumbed to the infection on 26 December, 2023 due to COVID-19 Pneumonia with multi organ dysfunction, Acute Kidney injury and Cytokine storm.

As many as 40 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State on Friday, taking the active cases to 172. With 526 samples being tested in the 24 hours, the total test positivity rate stood at 5.4 percent. Chennai recorded a total of 25 cases of COVID-19, with a positivity of 15.7 percent. The city has a total of 95 active cases of COVID-19 currently.