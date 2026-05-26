One more AIADMK MLA quits; Palaniswami camp asks TN Speaker not to accept resignation of 3 party MLAs

The Palaniswami camp cited alleged legal and procedural lapses behind the MLAs' move and wanted the Speaker not to accept their resignation.

The party claimed the three MLAs joined the ruling TVK even before their resignation was notified.

Shortly after they met Speaker JCD Prabhakar with the said plea, another MLA from the rebel C Ve Shanmugam-SP Velumani camp, Esakki Subaya, tendered his resignation with the Speaker. He is also likely to join the ruling TVK.