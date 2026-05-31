One month on, no full-time DIG for caste-sensitive, crime-prone south Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: The post of Tirunelveli Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG), responsible for overseeing law and order in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, has remained vacant for nearly a month, leading social activists to demand the immediate appointment of a full-time officer.
The demand has gained attention following recent law-and-order incidents in the southern districts, including a series of sickle attacks in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts in which 10 people were injured in a single night.
Saravanan, who was serving as Tirunelveli Range DIG, was transferred to Chennai about a month ago. Since then, no regular officer has been appointed to the post. Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay was given additional charge of the range and had been overseeing its affairs. However, officials
Nellai city commissioner is handling the law and order DIG role for Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts said he was on leave when the recent attacks occurred.
At present, Madurai City Police Commissioner Abhishek Dixit is holding the additional charge of the Tirunelveli Range DIG post.
Social activists said the southern districts frequently witness clashes, caste-related tensions and murder cases, making the presence of a dedicated senior officer essential for effective supervision and coordination of policing activities. They urged the State government to fill the vacancy without delay and ensure continuous monitoring of law-and-order issues across the four districts.