One month on, no full-time DIG for caste-sensitive, crime-prone south Tamil Nadu

The demand has gained attention following recent law-and-order incidents in the southern districts, including a series of sickle attacks in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts in which 10 people were injured in a single night.

Saravanan, who was serving as Tirunelveli Range DIG, was transferred to Chennai about a month ago. Since then, no regular officer has been appointed to the post. Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay was given additional charge of the range and had been overseeing its affairs. However, officials