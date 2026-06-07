One leaf to TVK, another to Annamalai; AIADMK left with just the stem

Compounding AIADMK's concerns is Annamalai's increasing political activity in the Kongu belt, long regarded as the party's electoral bastion. Party leaders from the region say a section of AIADMK cadre and functionaries have begun aligning with Annamalai's political movement, with many displaying his photographs and messages supporting his initiatives on social media.

Political observers say the AIADMK now faces the dual challenge of containing defections to the ruling party while preventing erosion of its support base to Annamalai's emerging political platform.

The party's troubles have been intensifying ever since five AIADMK MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling TVK. They are expected to contest the ensuing by-elections on the ruling party's ticket, though an official announcement is awaited. The defections came on the heels of a confidence motion in the Assembly during which around 25 AIADMK legislators reportedly defied the party leadership and backed the TVK government despite directions issued by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

How Palaniswami plans to arrest the drift and rebuild the organisation ahead of future electoral contests remains a key question confronting the party leadership.