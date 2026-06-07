One leaf to TVK, another to Annamalai; AIADMK left with just the stem

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is facing mounting political pressure from two fronts — a steady stream of defections to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the growing influence of former BJP leader K Annamalai, particularly in its traditional western belt.
Several senior AIADMK leaders and former ministers have also crossed over to the ruling party in recent months. Among them are former ministers Kadambur Raju, Udumalai Radhakrishnan, NR Sivapathi and MC Sampath. Despite the developments, Palaniswami has not publicly commented on the exodus, and the party has remained silent.
Party insiders claim more leaders are considering a shift to the ruling party. "Former ministers and senior functionaries are ready to join the ruling party, but the final approval from the TVK leadership is yet to come," an AIADMK leader said.
Sources said the ruling party is carrying out background checks and consulting local functionaries before inducting leaders and cadres from rival parties.
Compounding AIADMK's concerns is Annamalai's increasing political activity in the Kongu belt, long regarded as the party's electoral bastion. Party leaders from the region say a section of AIADMK cadre and functionaries have begun aligning with Annamalai's political movement, with many displaying his photographs and messages supporting his initiatives on social media.
Political observers say the AIADMK now faces the dual challenge of containing defections to the ruling party while preventing erosion of its support base to Annamalai's emerging political platform.
The party's troubles have been intensifying ever since five AIADMK MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling TVK. They are expected to contest the ensuing by-elections on the ruling party's ticket, though an official announcement is awaited. The defections came on the heels of a confidence motion in the Assembly during which around 25 AIADMK legislators reportedly defied the party leadership and backed the TVK government despite directions issued by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
How Palaniswami plans to arrest the drift and rebuild the organisation ahead of future electoral contests remains a key question confronting the party leadership.