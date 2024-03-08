One lakh saplings planted as part of women's day celebrations 

CHENNAI: More than one lakh saplings were planted as part of International Women's Day in 23 State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Industrial Parks in Tamil Nadu.

To promote sustainable development, SIPCOT has already planted 6 lakh saplings distributed by the Forest Department to create eco-friendly industrial parks in its open spaces.

In addition to the 1 lakh saplings now being planted in Panchayats near roadsides and factories, SIPCOT will plant and maintain a total of 7 lakh saplings.

Also, within this year SIPCOT aims to plant 10 lakh saplings, read a press release.

Tamil Nadu is the state in India where more than 40 percent of women work. As part of the celebrations, SIPCOT Managing Director, K Senthil Raj and A R Rahul Nadh, Director, Department of Environment and Climate Change kickstarted the plantation of 1000 saplings near Navalur lake area in SIPCOT IT Park on Friday.

In all SIPCOT industrial parks, the women collectors of the district and other district level women high officials have been asked to continue the programme, the release said.

In 1971, with a vision to develop Tamil Nadu as the first state in the Indian subcontinent, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi started the development of SIPCOT making a significant contribution to the industrial development of the state by developing 30 industrial parks in 18 districts, covering an area of about 39,225 acres, including 6 special economic zones, the release said adding that the government is now committted to enhance the green cover in these industrial parks.