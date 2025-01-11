One lakh house pattas in two years; 3,000 more buses in a year, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that one lakh pattas for house plots would be issued in the next two years to address the needs of the Tamil Nadu people.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's address, Stalin told the House that as many as 2,67,437 plots were regularised and e-pattas distributed to poor SC/ST people ever since the DMK government took over.

"To address the needs of the people, acquired lands would be developed and new lands would be acquired to distribute one lakh new house plot pattas in the next two years," the Chief Minister added.

Stalin also announced that the state government would procure 3,000 new buses and dedicate them for public use in a year in acceptance of various requests and to develop the public transport infrastructure.