One killed, over 30 injured in omni bus accident near Cuddalore

CHENNAI: An omni bus carrying 54 passengers overturned near Ramanatham, close to Tittakudi in Cuddalore district, claiming the life of one passenger and injuring more than 30 others, according to Thanthi TV.

The bus driver which was travelling from Chennai to Kanniyakumari lost control while going on the Tiruchy highway. It collided with a retaining wall before tipping over.

Rescue operations are currently under way at the scene of the incident.

This accident has caused traffic disruption on Tiruchy-Chennai highway.