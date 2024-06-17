One killed, over 10 injured as van overturns in tyre burst near Thiruporur

CHENNAI : A tragic accident occurred near Thiruporur when a van carrying around 20 people overturned after a tyre burst, resulting in one fatality and injuring more than 10 others.

The group, from Vittilapuram and Anupuram near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district, was returning from a function in Kundrathur when the rear tyre of their van suddenly burst in the Thandalam area, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The accident led to the immediate death of one person at the scene, while over 10 passengers sustained serious injuries.

Emergency services promptly responded, and the injured were taken to Thiruporur and Poonjeri government hospitals for treatment.