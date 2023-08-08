One killed in quarrel after non-veg feast in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A man was killed during a quarrel after a non-vegetarian feast in Thanjavur on Sunday night.

Sankar (55), an agriculture coolie from Perumakkanallur near Ayyampettai went to take part in a non-veg feast (Kari Virunthu) held at Sooliyakottai along with his son Karthi (25) and his relatives. While having their food, there was a quarrel between Karthi and his relative Arun (25) and the relatives who were present at the spot pacified the duo and they left the place.

Meanwhile, in the evening, a group of men led by Arun went to the house of Sankar and picked up a quarrel again.

Suddenly, Arun’s relative Chellappan (45) pushed Sankar in which he lost balance and fell on the ground. He sustained severe head injuries and died due to heavy blood loss on the spot.

On information, Ayyampettai police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the GH. The police registered a case and are searching for the accused.