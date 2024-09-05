One killed, 2 injured in firecracker unit blast in Salem

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident, one worker was killed and two others were seriously injured in an explosion at a cracker unit near Salem on Wednesday.

According to the police, Jayakumar (50), from Velliampatti near Kuppanur was running a firecracker manufacturing unit. Jayaraman (55), Muthuraja (47), both from Sivakasi, and Suresh Kumar (34), from Salem, and a few others were employed in this cracker unit.

In the wake of the Deepavali festival, the workers were busy making firecrackers in large quantities. The police said the blast occurred when Jayaraman, Muthuraja, and Suresh Kumar were unloading the crackers in the godown located near the manufacturing unit.

“A box containing crackers fell off triggering a blast. Soon, the fire spread out to the entire stock of crackers kept inside the godown. The three workers, who were trapped inside, had suffered severe burns,” the police said.

The other workers immediately came to their rescue and rushed them to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (GMKMCH). However, Jayaraman died on the way, while two others were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The explosion left the godown building in crumbles. “Stones and other debris from the explosion had fallen on the roof of neighbouring houses causing more damage. A wall in a house developed cracks,” claimed villagers. The police have registered a case and an inquiry is on regarding the incident.