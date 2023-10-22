One jail staff sacked, another suspended for duty rules breach

CHENNAI: A prison staff was dismissed for dereliction of duty and another was suspended by the Tamil Nadu Prison department.

The dismissed woman staff, Ezhilarasi, was suspended early this year pending departmental enquiry into allegations that she colluded with inmates and their relatives. Ezhilarasi was serving as a guard in the special prison for women in Puzhal.

According to investigation, she had colluded with a Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case accused, C Tharani (24), jailed in August last year for ganja peddling, and was acting as a conduit between the prisoner and her relatives.

Tharani was eventually transferred to the prison in Trichy. After departmental enquiry, the charges against her were found to be true, after which she was removed from service on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, another prison staff, R Hariharan (48) was suspended after he drove the Prison ambulance in an inebriated state and collided into a car on Thursday night. Hariharan, in an inebriated state, rammed into a car driven by V Jayaseelan near Retteri, police said.

Madhavaram traffic investigation had registered a case against Hariharan, following which he was placed under suspension.